Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 507,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $218.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

