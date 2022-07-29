Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 3,090.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

