Simplex Trading LLC Sells 13,806 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

