Simplex Trading LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

