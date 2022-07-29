Simplex Trading LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $228.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.56. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

