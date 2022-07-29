Simplex Trading LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 248,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.26% of VanEck Russia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 2,132.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 714,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,835 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in VanEck Russia ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 52,715 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Russia ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $738,000.
VanEck Russia ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RSX opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. VanEck Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.39.
About VanEck Russia ETF
Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.
