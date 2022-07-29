Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 76 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 91,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $458.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average of $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

