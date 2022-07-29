Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $557,799,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $143.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 1.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

