SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $341.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.45 and its 200-day moving average is $276.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

