Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,351 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,944,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.34. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

