Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

