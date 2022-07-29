SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of RWO stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

