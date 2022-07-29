SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,480 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

