Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,676,000 after buying an additional 599,484 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 211,941 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,201,000 after purchasing an additional 133,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,052,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85,122 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

