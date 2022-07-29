Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Shares of SPLK opened at $103.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $113.75. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.