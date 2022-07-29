Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Position Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $114.59 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -161.39 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.03.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

