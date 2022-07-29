Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stake Lessened by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $888,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,780 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $208,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

SFM opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

