STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $18,702,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

