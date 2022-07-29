Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average of $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

