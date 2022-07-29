Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,621 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

