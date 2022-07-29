Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

