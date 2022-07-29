Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,641 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

