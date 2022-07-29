Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $11,777,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 112,236 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 166,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period.

NYSE:BCAT opened at $15.00 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

