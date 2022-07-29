Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 933 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after buying an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after buying an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after buying an additional 1,319,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

