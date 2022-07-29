Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

