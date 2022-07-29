Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $390.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $355.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.81.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

