Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14,690.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FNV opened at $126.56 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $122.38 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day moving average is $144.16.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.