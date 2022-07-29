Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 162,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.