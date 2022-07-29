Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $36,939.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,813 shares of company stock worth $12,550,363. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:RH opened at $271.19 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.96.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.