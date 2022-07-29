Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Watsco by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.40.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

