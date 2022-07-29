Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

