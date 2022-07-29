Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

MJ opened at $5.91 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

