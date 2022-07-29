Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 173.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,382,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 70,395 shares of company stock worth $2,544,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

