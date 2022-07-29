Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after buying an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after buying an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after buying an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,672,000 after buying an additional 1,156,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 1,108,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.08 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

