Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,239,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $3,035,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.