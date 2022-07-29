Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $419,000 Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PetIQ worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $14,887,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 327,174 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 398,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 151,398 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $492.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $36.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PetIQ news, CFO Zvi Glasman acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,554. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $158,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

PetIQ Profile

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Articles

