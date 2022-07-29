Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $423,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price target on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.43.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

