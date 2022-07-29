Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 486,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 360,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.16 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

