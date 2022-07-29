Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $438,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ABR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

