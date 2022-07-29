Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $449,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,554,000 after acquiring an additional 869,741 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $29.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

