Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $486,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after buying an additional 407,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after buying an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $610.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.15. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.