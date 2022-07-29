Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

ALK opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

