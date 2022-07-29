Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in BCE by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Up 1.5 %

BCE stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.