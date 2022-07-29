Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

NYSE PHM opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

