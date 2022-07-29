Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

