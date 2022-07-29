Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,963,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 976.3% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $109.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.92.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.