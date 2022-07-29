Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after buying an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,295,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after buying an additional 119,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,409,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $87.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

