Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,663 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 287.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth $573,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in UGI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of UGI by 73.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 152,819 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 32,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

