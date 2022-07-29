Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 8,045 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 3,497.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 305,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 286,689 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,015,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,389,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,328,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $46.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $55.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

