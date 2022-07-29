Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

HSRT stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

